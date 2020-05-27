|
|
Mary Lou Luoma
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, Mrs. Mary Lou Luoma, 89, loving wife of the late Alvin William Luoma.
Mary Lou was born March 21, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the only child of the late Irvin & June Burton. She was a graduate of Michigan State University. After graduation she started teaching where she met the love of her life, Al, to whom she was married for 63 years. Together they spent their summers at their lake house in northern Michigan and their winters in Georgia. Mary Lou was a devout Christian and loved to spread the good news of Christ. Whether she was at her home in Michigan or in Georgia, you would always find her teaching a bible study. She never missed a Wednesday morning prayer group or Sunday morning worship, and she taught her bible studies until she became sick last June. Even when she was near the end of her life she was planning to start a bible study in her home.
Family members include her children: Melanie Szucs (David), Keith Luoma (Linda); and grandchildren: Kari Summers (Jack), Bryan Szucs, Lauren Luoma, Jeff Szucs (Heather), and Rachel Luoma; and great grandson Owen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope St. John's Parish, 223 E. Mill Street, Oscoda, MI 48750 or to Christ The King Lutheran Church, 4232 Evans to Locks Road, Evans, GA 30809.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 5/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2020