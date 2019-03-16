Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Hawes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Louise Hawes Obituary
Mary "Pam" Hawes, daughter of the late Willie and Sendia Hawes, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Ocie Webb, Carolyn Lee, Edna Hawes, Juanita Hawes, Norma Prince, Flora Hawes; brother, Willie Hawes, Deares Hawes and a devoted niece, Tracie Hawes.

Graveside service will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, Ga. Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now