Mary "Pam" Hawes, daughter of the late Willie and Sendia Hawes, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Ocie Webb, Carolyn Lee, Edna Hawes, Juanita Hawes, Norma Prince, Flora Hawes; brother, Willie Hawes, Deares Hawes and a devoted niece, Tracie Hawes.
Graveside service will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, Ga. Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019