Mrs. Mary Louise McManus
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Mary Louise Morton McManus entered into rest June 2, 2020 at The Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare. A graveside service will be held 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. McManus, a native of Edgefield County was a 1976 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Rainford "Rufus" McManus; a daughter, Cherry McManus; a sister, Florence (Charles) Jones; three brothers, George Morton, Raymond Morton and Nathaniel Morton; a grandson, Darnell Norman; one aunt Sadie Bell Young; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be Monday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 8, 2020
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Mary Louise Morton McManus entered into rest June 2, 2020 at The Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare. A graveside service will be held 1:30 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Louis T. Coley officiating with Social Distancing.
Mrs. McManus, a native of Edgefield County was a 1976 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. She was a member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Rainford "Rufus" McManus; a daughter, Cherry McManus; a sister, Florence (Charles) Jones; three brothers, George Morton, Raymond Morton and Nathaniel Morton; a grandson, Darnell Norman; one aunt Sadie Bell Young; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be Monday from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 8, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.