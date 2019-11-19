Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Mary Lucille Jackson

Mary Lucille Jackson Obituary
Ms. Mary Lucille Jackson
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Mary Lucille Jackson, of Community Road, entered into rest November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Rodney Edmond officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Ms. Jackson, a native of Edgefield County attended W. E. Parker High School. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Carletta (Kenneth) Mims; a brother, Albert Jackson; four grandchildren, Tomecca Tandrell Jackson, Marcus LaDale Mims, Kenneth Allen Mims, II and Jonas Tyrell Mims, IV; four great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, 502 Frances Street, North Augusta or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov 20 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
