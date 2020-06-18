Ms. Mary M. Fluellen
Augusta, GA—Ms. Mary M. Fluellen entered into rest on Monday, June 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Sam Davis officiating. She leaves to cherish her memories four children: Brenda (Phil) Robinson, Billy ( Fayette) Mc Donald, Jerry (Teresa) Fluellen Sr. and Laurie (Harold ) Reese; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/20/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.