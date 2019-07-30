Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
63 Arrow Rd.
Hilton Head, SC 29928
(843) 715-4584
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Rhodes Obituary
Mary M. Rhodes 92, passed away on Friday Morning July 26, 2019 at Hilton Head. Mary was a long time resident of Augusta who worked at Sconyers Bar-B-Que and owned the Safari Lounge. Mary later moved to Hilton Head. Mary is survived by 5 children; Jerry L. Rhodes (Pat), Lewis M. Rhodes (Sheila), Richard D. Rhodes (Sheryl), Robert A. Rhodes (Susan), and Tracie L. Crafton (Sam). Mary also had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary will be buried with her husband, Sgt. Major Lewis M. Rhodes at Arlington National Cemetery. Keith Funeral and Cremation Services of Hilton Head will be assisting the family on the funeral arrangements that will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now