Mary M. Rhodes 92, passed away on Friday Morning July 26, 2019 at Hilton Head. Mary was a long time resident of Augusta who worked at Sconyers Bar-B-Que and owned the Safari Lounge. Mary later moved to Hilton Head. Mary is survived by 5 children; Jerry L. Rhodes (Pat), Lewis M. Rhodes (Sheila), Richard D. Rhodes (Sheryl), Robert A. Rhodes (Susan), and Tracie L. Crafton (Sam). Mary also had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary will be buried with her husband, Sgt. Major Lewis M. Rhodes at Arlington National Cemetery. Keith Funeral and Cremation Services of Hilton Head will be assisting the family on the funeral arrangements that will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 30, 2019