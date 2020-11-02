Mary Maner
Louisville, Georgia—Taylor Funeral Home of Louisville announces the death and services of Mary Melville Maner, who passed away peacefully ten days after her 99th birthday, on October 27, 2020, in Louisville, Georgia. On November 7, at 11:00 a.m., a graveside funeral service will be held in the Louisville City Cemetery with Rev. Larry Montgomery, former Pastor of First Baptist Church of Louisville, officiating. Burial will be in the Louisville City Cemetery immediately following the service.
Born October 17, 1921, in Allendale, SC, Ms. Maner spent her childhood and adolescence in both Allendale, SC, and Bartow, FL. She received an Associate's Degree from Montreat College, in Montreat, NC, a B.S. in Elementary School Education from Winthrop College, in Rock Hill, SC, and an M.A. from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. Throughout most of her career, Ms. Maner taught biology, social studies, health, and physical education at Winnsboro High School, in Winnsboro, SC. Prior to her retirement, she served as Assistant Principal and Principal of Winnsboro High School.
After retiring from teaching and school administration, Ms. Maner moved to Louisville in 1975 to work as a caretaker for Mrs. Marguerite Sinquefield Tarrant. Although baptized and raised a Presbyterian, for many years Ms. Maner was a faithful and active participant in a variety of areas in the ministry at First Baptist Church of Louisville. During her time as a congregant at First Baptist Church, she served as teacher of the Fidelis Sunday School class, a member of the Woman's Missionary Union, a volunteer in the children's choir, and as a volunteer in the church office. During First Baptist Church's sesquicentennial celebration, Ms. Maner portrayed a late and well-respected member of the church, Mrs. Imogene Achorn, who was known for walking a great distance to attend church services. Mary enjoyed telling people that her portrayal of Mrs. Achorn was so convincing that, after the service, a fellow congregant mistook Ms. Maner for the late Mrs. Achorn and offered her a ride home.
Ms. Maner's unassuming manner belied her sharp wit, intelligence, and exceeding kindness. During the decades she lived in Louisville, she was an avid supporter of the Louisville Public Library, where her late brother, Mr. Richard "Dick" Maner, worked and volunteered for many years. After her retirement, Ms. Maner enjoyed travelling extensively throughout the United States and Europe.
While Ms. Maner never married or had any children, she took a great interest in the lives of Mr. Luke Moses and Mrs. Logan Moses Owens from the time they were born and regarded them as "adopted" grandchildren. Affectionately known as "May May" to Mr. Moses and Mrs. Owens, she was a constant source of love and support to both of them, as well as to their mother, Cynthia J. Roche, who spent countless hours caring for Ms. Maner over the past decade.
Ms. Maner is preceded in death by her parents, William Lawton Maner, Sr., and Katherine Bell Maner, as well as her three brothers, William L. Maner, Jr., Alfred Maner, and Richard P. Maner, and her sister, Sara Maner. She is survived by her nephews Lawton Maner (Cynthia) of Williamsburg, VA, David Maner (Janice) of Greensboro, NC, Forbes Maner (Sara) of Washington, DC, and her niece, Mary Maner Santini (Ronald) of Huntersville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Louisville, Jefferson County Library, the American Red Cross, or the Salvation Army.
