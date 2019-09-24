|
Mary "Tootsie" Martin
Augusta, Georgia —Mrs. Mary "Tootsie" Martin passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mary was a faithful member of Hill Baptist church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. Mary was a great cook and found great joy in preparing special meals and spending time with her family and friends. Her loving spirit will be missed by all who know her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Margaret Strother; husband, Clarence Martin; daughter, Pam Brooks; and brother, Bubba Strother.
Left to cherish her memories is her son, Richard Martin; grandchildren, Debbie (James) Forbes and Tamye (John) Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Kate and Noah Fitzgerald, Calesa and Dylan Forbes, and her dog, Sugar.
The family will receive friends 6pm until 8pm, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in honor of Tootsie to the CSRA Humane Society at 425 Wood Street, Augusta, Georgia 30904 or call 706-261-7387.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019