Mary McCarthy
Augusta, GA—Mary Katherine McCarthy entered into rest on November 8, 2019 after an extended illness. Mary was the daughter of Ann Keenan McCarthy and Fritz Mura McCarthy. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy and St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1957 in Atlanta, GA. She retired from the Medical College of Georgia as a nurse in the Urology Clinic.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ann McCarthy Dross and her husband, Dr. David L. Dross; her brother-in-law, Marvin E. Atha.
Mary is survived by her loving sister, Patricia McCarthy Atha; her nephews David F. Dross (Karen), Gregory P. Dross (Laura); nieces, Kimberly Jackson (Bill), Ann Marie (Vance) and Kate Bellman (Randy).
Mary was an active member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church and received the Gartland Award in 2002 for her services to the Church. She was a charter member of the Irish American Heritage Society. Mary's happiest times were spent on trips to Ireland and days at Tybee Beach.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church by Monsignor P. James Costigan and Father Mark Ross. A visitation will be at 11:00 A.M. in the Narthex of the church. Interment will follow the service in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Patrick Douglas, Dennis Douglas, Sean Burke, Mickey Burke, and Nicholas Dross.
The family's heartfelt thanks go out to the wonderful care Mary received from the staff at Madison Heights Dementia Facility and Pruitt Health Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904, or to Pruitt Health Hospice, 1220 Augusta West Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909.
