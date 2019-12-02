|
|
Mrs. Mary McCorkle
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Youngblood McCorkle, 81, of North Augusta, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Clearwater, SC and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Rufus "Bud" and Loree Foreman Youngblood. After graduation from LBC, she began her thirty-eight year career at Winn-Dixie, where she was affectionately known as "Miss Winn Dixie." She was former member of Clearwater First Baptist Church. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to dance and tell funny stories. Mary was known for her wonderful smile that could light up a room. Her kind spirit touched many people and she will be deeply missed by her family.
In addition to her parents, family members include a grandson, Dillon McCorkle, Aiken, SC; siblings and their spouses, Daisy Y. and Bo Herndon, Aiken, SC, Helen Y. and Bobby Jordan, Bath, SC, Janice S. and Bob Krepps, Burnettown, SC, Charles and the late Marion Stewart, Belvedere, SC and the late Ronnie Youngblood and his wife, Betty, Chapin, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. Entombment will take place at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Graniteville, SC.
The family is forever grateful for the compassionate care provided to Mary by her caregivers at Pruitt Healthcare of Aiken, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the () or the .
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/3/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019