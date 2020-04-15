|
|
Mary McDaniel
Augusta, Georgia—Miss Mary Eleanor McDaniel, aged 92, passed peacefully from her Earthly home on April 14, 2020.
Born in Modoc, SC on November 20, 1927, Mary lived most of her life as a resident of Richmond County and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Mary was predeceased by her parents Jasper O'Neal McDaniel and Agnes Dell Bussey Postell, as well as two sisters, Minnie Lucile Moran (Charleston, SC) and Marjorie Dell Morlan (Meeker, Colorado).
Mary was a devout Christian spending much time reading and citing scripture. Mary will be remembered for her sweet demeaner and love of family. Mary is survived by her sister Martha McDaniel West (Augusta) as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the loving care Mary received as a long-term resident of Pruitt Health Care of Augusta Hills. In standing with social distancing, a private burial service will be held at a later date.
