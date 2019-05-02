Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Redlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McGuire Redlund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary McGuire Redlund Obituary
Mary Ethel McGuire Redlund 82, wife of the late Albert Redlund, entered into rest on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center.

A celebration of her life will be celebrated 11AM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC with Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating.

She was preceded in death by a son Eric Redlund and a daughter Vi Redfern.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Eddie (Crystal) Redlund; daughters and sons-in-law Alberta (Chuck) Baker, Elizabeth (Keith) Norris and Maggie (Terry) Hazel; brothers Johnny and Danny McGuire; sisters Pat Winkler and Tammy Kelley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time Saturday morning at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.