|
|
Mary Ethel McGuire Redlund 82, wife of the late Albert Redlund, entered into rest on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center.
A celebration of her life will be celebrated 11AM Saturday May 4, 2019 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC with Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating.
She was preceded in death by a son Eric Redlund and a daughter Vi Redfern.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Eddie (Crystal) Redlund; daughters and sons-in-law Alberta (Chuck) Baker, Elizabeth (Keith) Norris and Maggie (Terry) Hazel; brothers Johnny and Danny McGuire; sisters Pat Winkler and Tammy Kelley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time Saturday morning at the church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 2, 2019