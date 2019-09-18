Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Mary Moore
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
Mary Moore
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Mary Moore entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday,September 21, 2019 at Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 pm with Reverend C.D.Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Mrs. Moore was a graduate of Alabama St. University and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles E. Moore, three sons: Terry A.(Stacy) Moore, Keith E. Moore and Charles C. Moore; four grandchildren, Anthony Moore ,Brandon Moore , Lily Moore and Riley Moore; three sisters, Lurlene Everage, Ada Steiner, Doris Hamm and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held at the church on Saturday at 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
