Mrs. Mary Moss Settles
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Mary Geneva Moss Settles, age 90, wife of the late Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Settles, Jr, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens . She leaves to cherish many memories her children, Min. Sandra (Alex) Howard, Marvin (Sherriel) Settles, Wayne (Evang. Lillie) Settles, Rev. Kenneth (Pearly) Settles, Susan Settles and Romayel (Bettina)Settles; a sister, Teresa Landy; sister-in-law, Frances (Ed) Adams; twenty-six grandchildren; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 on Wednesday from 3-6pm
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020