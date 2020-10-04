1/
Mary Newman Quarles
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Newman Quarles
Edgefield County, SC—Mary Newman Quarles, 83, of Edgefield County, wife of Don Quarles for 65 years entered into rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Augusta, GA.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1305 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks will be requested.
Mrs. Quarles was born in Dale County, AL. and was the daughter of Dewey and Velma Lee Sullivan Newman. She was a retired In-Home Daycare Provider and attended Lighthouse Fellowship Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Steve (Mihyun) Quarles, and Phillip (Amanda) Quarles; seven grandchildren, David and Tim Presley, Ethan, Josh, and Raymond Quarles, Lexie, and Mckenna Quarles; and several great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by two children, Debra, and Ronny Quarles.
Friends may correspond to Don Quarles, PO Box 632, Edgefield, SC.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/5/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery,
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved