Mary Nichole Skinner

Mary Nichole Skinner Obituary
Mary Nchole Skinner
North Augusta,, SC—Mary Nichole Skinner, 36, of Pack Wood Dr., died August 12, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida
The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Dorn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nikki was a native of Edgefield County, where she attended Strom Thurmond High School. She was a loving wife and loving mother of two children. Nikki enjoyed riding her Harley and fishing. Love you always Sunshine!
Survivors include her husband, Brian Skinner; two sons, Charles Joseph Hammond, and Caleb Dean Hammond; parents, Mary Jo and Robert Dearman; a sister, Mia Kennedy Quale (Frankie); a grandfather, Giroud Dorn; a grandmother, Jo-Ann Pack (J.C.).
Visitation will be prior to the church service at 3 p.m. at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 16, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
