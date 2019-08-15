|
|
Mary Nchole Skinner
North Augusta,, SC—Mary Nichole Skinner, 36, of Pack Wood Dr., died August 12, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida
The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Dorn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Nikki was a native of Edgefield County, where she attended Strom Thurmond High School. She was a loving wife and loving mother of two children. Nikki enjoyed riding her Harley and fishing. Love you always Sunshine!
Survivors include her husband, Brian Skinner; two sons, Charles Joseph Hammond, and Caleb Dean Hammond; parents, Mary Jo and Robert Dearman; a sister, Mia Kennedy Quale (Frankie); a grandfather, Giroud Dorn; a grandmother, Jo-Ann Pack (J.C.).
Visitation will be prior to the church service at 3 p.m. at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 16, 2019
