Mary Oakman Green
Aiken, SC —Mary O. Green, was born July 5, 1934 in Old Ellenton, South Carolina to the late James and Pearl Oakman. She transitioned peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Pepper Hill Nursing Home, in Aiken, South Carolina at the age of 86 years.
Mary was a member of the Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church. She worked at the Aiken Regional Medical Center Hospital for more than 26 years, until she retired 1989. After retiring from the Aiken Regional Medical Center, Mary began a second career as a Receptionist in a private medical practice for Dr. Clarence Flanigan, Jr. Mary was an active member of the Pink Ribbbonettes - Aiken Chapter (breast cancer survivors), Order of Eastern Star, Golden Star Chapter # 1, and The Heroines of Jericho. She was also a member of Love Prosperity & Goodwill Society (Greendale Society Hall), up until her health began to fail.
Mary is the widow of Earl Green, Sr.; one child preceded her in death, Eddie Lee Green; son-in-law, Willie Foster.
Mary was good mother and she loved her children and siblings. Mary's most quoted Biblical Scripture was Exodus 20:12 "Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee" KJV.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories, one son Earl Green, Jr (Lorelei) of Wilmington, Delaware; three daughters, Doris G. Foster, Daisy G. Graham (Wayman), Loretta G. Sims (Henry) of Aiken; two God sons, Elroy Wilson Jr., Sean Harrison; four sisters, Christine Henry, Columbus, Georgia; Pearl Tolen, Monetta, South Carolina; Carolyn Rowe, Batesburg, South Carolina; Annie B. Kenner, Monetta, South Carolina; three brothers, Walter Oakman (Odessa), Corona, New York; Gary Oakman, and Bobby Oakman (Rose), Ridge Spring. A special long-time friend of many years, Mrs. Mary Grandy of Aiken, South Carolina
Mary also leaves to cherish her memories nine grandchildren; Tracey Mozone, LaSonya Dunbar, Brenden Green, Jawaine Graham, Leland Green, Jakell Shannonhouse, Kela Sims, Kasi Sims and Kara Sims; 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and loving friends.
A special thank you to Harbor Chase Assistant Living family and Ellen M. Simmons, Care Giver at Harbor Chase, Encompass Health Hospice Services and the Pepper Hill employees.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Saturday November 14, 2020 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 97 Dry Branch Rd, Aiken SC with Rev. Paul H. Bush, Officiating. Friends may call Doris, 803-257-5827, Earl, 302-584-6936, Loretta, 803 507 8114, Daisy, 803-652-7862 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123, Friday from 4-6 PM. Due to Covid restrictions, wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Services will be live streamed on the web at jackson-brooksfuneralhome.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2020