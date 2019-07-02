Entered into rest Sunday, June 30, 2019, Mrs. Mary Ellen Pileggi, 84, loving wife of the late Salvatore "Subby" Pileggi.



Mrs. Pileggi was a native of Stapleton, but grew up in Wrens, Ga. She retired from the claims department at MCG. To Mary, God was first, but then came family. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Augusta, but most recently attended Cambridge United Methodist in Ninety Six, SC. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Family members include her son: Richard Turner; daughter: Mary Yvonne Turner; grandchildren: Candice Smith, Jima Slate, Robert Battle, Kathleen Bauer, Cheryl Amerson, and Richard E. Turner; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Ann Burrum and husband C.W. , Betty Jean Timmerman and husband Ellis. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents: Fred and Lillian Thigpen, and brother: Lamar Thigpen; sister: Earlean Godowns.



The service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Richard Nevard officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Richard E. Turner, Edward Smith, Frankie Timmerman, Nick Massey, Ellis Timmerman, and John Jordan.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge United Methodist Church, 201 Kitson St, Ninety Six, SC 29666.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 2, 2019