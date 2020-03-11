|
|
Mary Rains
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Rains, 87, who entered into rest March 10, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Skip Myers officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Rains was a native of Augusta, having made North Augusta her home for the past 71 years. She was a member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church where she served in the Salvation Doll Ministry and was a member of the Ladies Sunday School Class. Mrs. Rains was retired from retail and predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Clyde C. Rains.
Survivors include a son, Keith (Lisa) Rains, Rock Hill, SC; two daughters, Debbie Johnson and Tina McDonald both of North Augusta; nine grandchildren, Michael (Tammy) Johnson, Tricia (Ray) Emery, Stephanie Johnson, John (Tina) McDonald, Matthew (Nicole) McDonald, Jacob Rains, Jackson Rains, Chase Rains, Amanda (Brandon) Emery; twelve great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn (Jerry) Larson, North Augusta.
Pallbearers will be Alex Emery, Andrew Emery, Shelton Johnson, Jacob Rains, Jackson Rains, Chase Rains, Quentin McDonald and Caleb Johnson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Thursday evening from 5 until 7.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Doll Ministry c/o Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church, 1850 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29860 or Excellerate at excelleratelowcountry.com
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020