Ms. Mary Reid Murray departed this life on July 15, 2019, she was born December 21, 1950 to the late Jessie and K.V. Reid. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Ray C. Lewis officiating. Survivors are a loving daughter, Shavonne Fuller, Augusta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Brianna Fuller and Ciera Curtis , Augusta, Ga.; sisters, Brenda Reid and Martha (Pastor Bennie) Holmes , Augusta, Ga.; brothers, Calvin (Loretta) Reid, Stanley (Lurene) Reid , Augusta, Ga.; Donnie Reid and Ronnie Reid of Lincolnton, Ga.
Norris W. Gunby, Sr., Funeral Home, 456 Metasville Road, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 (706)359-4448.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 19, 2019