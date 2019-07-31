Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
63 Arrow Rd.
Hilton Head, SC 29928
(843) 715-4584
For more information about
Mary Rhodes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rhodes Obituary
Mary Rhodes
Hilton Head Island, SC—Mary Rhodes passed away on July 26, 2019 on Hilton Head Island. She was born in Joplin, Missouri on June 12, 1927.
She married Lewis M. Rhodes on May 1, 1943 who was a 1Sgt. at Camp Crowder at the time. Mary traveled the world until her husband's retirement as a Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army.
She had five children; Jerry L. Rhodes (Pat) of Augusta, GA, Lewis M. Rhodes (Sheila) of Sanford, FL, Richard D. Rhodes (Sheryl) of DeBary, FL, Robert A. Rhodes (Susan), of North Augusta, SC and Tracie Crafton (Sam) of Hilton Head Island, SC.
Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. www.keithfuneral.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now