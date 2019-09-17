The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on September 17, 2019 Mrs. Mary Poss Riggs wife of 62 years to Mr. Edgar Riggs of Evans Ga. Graveside services will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Bobby Renew officiating. Mrs. Riggs was preceded in death by her parents James and Onelia Poss and a sister Elizabeth Libby Carver. Survivors include one son James Riggs North Augusta, SC. two brothers Robert Jerry Poss (Shirley) Martinez, GA and James Jimmy Poss (Elane) Tignall GA and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd, Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
