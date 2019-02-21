|
Mrs. Mary S. Reid entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Augusta Deliverance Evangelistic Church with Pastor Tyrone Myles officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her daughters, Patricia (Samuel) Cooper, Gail (Willie) Jennings; son, Ricardo (Joyce) Murray; five grandchildren; one great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019