Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Reid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary S. Reid Obituary
Mrs. Mary S. Reid entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Augusta Deliverance Evangelistic Church with Pastor Tyrone Myles officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her daughters, Patricia (Samuel) Cooper, Gail (Willie) Jennings; son, Ricardo (Joyce) Murray; five grandchildren; one great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.