Mrs. Mary "Scarlett O'Hara" Sherlock, 75, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at University Hospital.

Her Mass of Christian Burial and Prayer Vigil will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church with Father Cherian Thalakulam, celebrant. Burial will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her sons Pete, Johnny and Tommy; daughters, Nora and Mary Rita; 23 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann.

The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes prior to the service.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019
