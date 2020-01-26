|
|
Mary "Betty" Smith
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary "Betty" Smith entered into rest on January 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Pierce Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Long officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Essie) Johnson and Ronald Johnson; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020