Mary Sue Scott
Augusta, GA—Mary Sue Scott, 72, entered into rest Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held from Good News Church on October 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
Ms. Scott, daughter of the late Annelle Brown Scott and William Bernehardt Scott, was born in Sylvania, GA, and was a member of Good News Church (400 Warren Road, Augusta, GA 30907). She worked as a nurse for The Place at Martinez.
She is survived by her children, Michael McKenzie, Jr. (Leah), and Michelle Elkins (Joe); her grandchildren, Corey McKenzie, Megan McKenzie, Brittany Elkins, and Matthew Elkins; and her sisters, Margaret Ward (Carl), and Melody Miller.
