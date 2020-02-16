|
Mary Sue Tutt
Rochester, New York—Ms. Mary Sue Tutt passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Rochester, NY. Her funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove CME Church in Lincolnton, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sisters, Ruby Tutt of Augusta, GA, Ann Tutt-Denmark of Rochester, NY, and Lillie Cambric of Columbus, SC; four brothers, David Tutt, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Roger Tutt, Bobby (Shevon) Tutt, and Lattimore (Alice) Tutt all of Lincolnton, GA; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Tutt of Palmetto, GA and Learbell Tutt of Lincolnton, GA. Wright & Jones Funeral Home in charge of services.
