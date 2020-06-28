Mary W. Ownbey
Martinez, GA—The gates of heaven opened up to receive our dear mother Mary White Ownbey (94) on June 27, 2020 after suffering a stroke at home.
She was born August 21, 1925 in Coffeeville, Alabama to Frank Earl White, Sr. and Helen Carnathan White. She was the seventh of eight children.
Mary loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived her life with faith, courage and love for her family, friends, community and Alabama football. She was active in church wherever she lived and very supportive of her husband's ministries. She valued education and was the first in her family to hold a college degree and post graduate degree.
Mary worked as an elementary school librarian and teacher in Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Georgia, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Amherst, Virginia, Lynchburg, Virginia, Eagle Rock, Virginia, and Houghton Elementary, Augusta, Georgia, and retired on July 1989.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 64 years of marriage, Earl Dean Ownbey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers John Hays White, Frank Earl White, Jr. and her sisters Hester White Clardy, Helen B. White, and Lucille White Anderson.
She is survived by five children, daughters Penny Amburn and husband Sam of Red Bank, SC, Peggy Shoemaker and her husband , Lynn of Kingsport, TN, Elise Chatfield and husband Jim of Martinez, GA Belinda Gray and husband Frederick of Nipomo, CA and son Ron "Rabbitt" Ownbey of Martinez, GA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Stephen (Jackie) Jones of Lexington, SC, Matt Anderson of Columbia, SC, Jamie (Hunter) Trimble of Tullahoma, TN, Jonathan Shoemaker of Nashville, TN, Chase Chatfield (Jenette) of Ocean Springs, MS, Tif Chatfield of Martinez, GA, Lindsey (Mike) Chatfield-Siegel of Grovetown, GA, Kimberly (Patrick) Ryan of Galt, CA, Scott Gray of Nipomo, CA, Damian (Ashley) Hardy of Naval Base, Guam, and Daniel and Caleb Hardy of Ocean Springs, MS. Great-grandchildren: Taylor and Kelsey Jones of Lexington, SC, Presleigh and Pierson Trimble of Tullahoma, TN, Sydney and Sierra Chatfield of San Antonio, TX, and James and Emma Ryan of Galt, CA. Also, one great-great- grandson Cole Hardy of Naval Base, Guam and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services are scheduled for 1 PM Tuesday June 30,2020 at West Acres Baptist Church ,555 Gibbs Rd, Evans, GA. with Rev. Larry Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends 11 AM until service time. Due to COVID-19, guests of the service and visitation are asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Pallbearers are Stephen Jones, Matt Anderson and Chase Chatfield.
Honorary pallbearers Jonathan Shoemaker, Scott Gray, Damian Hardy, Daniel Hardy and Caleb Hardy.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Doctors Hospital, MSA hospice, and to express special thanks to the devoted caregivers Bessie Greenlaw and Gabriele Kelley. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to West Acres Baptist Church of Evans, GA, for mission outreach or a charity of their choice.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/29/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.