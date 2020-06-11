Mary Walker-Whitfield
1922 - 2020
Mary Walker-Whitfield
Manhattan, New York—Mrs. Mary Walker Whitfield, 97 entered into rest at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born August 21, 1922 to the late Deacon James Walker, and Mrs. Hester Walker. Mary received her education in Barnwell County, S.C. In 1950 she received her degree in Education from Morris College, Sumter SC.
The family will receive friends at C. A. Reid Funeral Home on Friday, June 12th from 2PM to 7PM. Graveside Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Grove Baptist Church, Barnwell, SC. with Rev. Anthony R. Walker, officiating. No Repast will be held.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Isaiah Whitfield; one son, Calvin "Happie" Walker; four sisters, and three brothers.
Mrs. Walker-Whitfield is survived by a sister, Evelyn Carswell, Manhattan, NY; two brothers, Horace Walker Sr, Augusta, GA., and Thessalonia Walker, Miami, Fla. and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 11, 2020, June 12, 2020 and June 13, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
