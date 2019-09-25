Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Mary Shipp
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendly Church of God in Christ
Mary Wright Shipp Obituary
Mary Wright Shipp
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Mary Wright Shipp, age 100, entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Friendly Church of God in Christ with Pastor Willie J. Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Shipp was a 1961 graduate of Central School of Nursing. In 2011 she received the Northern Georgia Second Fine Arts Beacon of Excellence Award. She leaves to cherish her memories, multi- generational nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
