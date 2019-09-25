|
|
Mary Wright Shipp
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Mary Wright Shipp, age 100, entered into rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Friendly Church of God in Christ with Pastor Willie J. Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Shipp was a 1961 graduate of Central School of Nursing. In 2011 she received the Northern Georgia Second Fine Arts Beacon of Excellence Award. She leaves to cherish her memories, multi- generational nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019