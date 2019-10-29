Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
MaryAnn Curtiss Palmisano


1954 - 2019
MaryAnn Curtiss Palmisano Obituary
MaryAnn Curtiss Palmisano
Evans, GA—On Friday, October 25, 2019, MaryAnn Curtiss Palmisano passed away from cancer peacefully at home surrounded by family.
MaryAnn will be forever remembered by her husband of 24 years, David Palmisano, her children: Robert Holt, Elizabeth Link (Kevin), Jennifer Figueroa (Daniel), and step daughter, Lacy Fecinta (Steven); her grandchildren: Miles, Jace, Ethan, Juliana, Isaac, Grant, and Gehrig; her parents, Robert and Ethlyn Curtiss, brother Mark Curtiss (Lorie), and twin sister Barbara Curtiss.
MaryAnn was born in Miami, Florida in 1954. She spent her life caring for others with an almost 40-year career in nursing. A passionate advocate for animal rescue, MaryAnn adopted and fostered countless dogs over the years. She was also immensely proud of and loved her family dearly. She was happiest surrounded by her grandchildren and pets and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home in Evans, Georgia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society, PO Box 204771, Martinez, GA, 30917.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 North Belair Road Evans
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
