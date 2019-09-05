|
|
Ms. Maryland C. Fry
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Maryland C. Fry entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was born in Macon, Georgia on May 31, 1954. She graduated from Thomson High School. She spent most of her life working as a single parent to raise her boys. She was a feisty woman until the day she passed and would not have any problem letting anyone know that. She was very artistic and loved to design and bake cakes.
She is survived by a large family, four sons, Dylan Hamilton, Josh Smith, Dustin Hamilton, and Judge Fry; her mom, Betty Jo Ivy; three living sisters, Chris, Vonnie and Renee; three daughters-in-law, Kira Hamilton, Shana Smith, Jenna Hamilton, numerous grandchildren, along with many other caring family members.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019