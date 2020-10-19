Marylene Wells Storey
Plum Branch, SC—Mary Allene 'Marylene' Wells Storey, 88, of Plum Branch, SC, wife of Waymon Berttran 'Bert' Storey, Jr., died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Augusta University Medical Center. She was born in Plum Branch on February 14, 1932 to the late Jasper Lee Wells and Frances Elizabeth 'Bessie' Ferqueron Wells.
Mrs. Storey graduated from McCormick High School, class of 1950 and attended Columbia College. A lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, she retired from John de la Howe School after many years of faithful service. Mrs. Storey, a gifted athlete, played field hockey during her college years and was active in the church women's softball league. An avid sports fan, she enthusiastically cheered for her Clemson Tigers during baseball and football seasons. Mrs. Storey was an exceptional decorator, never missing a holiday. She enjoyed reading and gardening - her garden always yielded beautiful flowers. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Storey will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Wells Connell (Homer), William Thomas Wells (Betty Faye), Charles Wells (Betty), and Catherine Wells Brown (Le Roy).
Mrs. Storey is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bert; her children, Karla Lee Storey, Col. Waymon Berttran 'Blake' Storey, III, RET. (Beth) and Patrick Wells Storey, all of Plum Branch, and her grandchildren, E-4 Ellison Bedford 'Bert' Storey, currently stationed in Germany with the 173rd Airborne, Samantha Jo Storey of Plum Branch, and Robert Lee Storey of Greenville.
A private graveside service will be held in Plum Branch Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Storey, may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Plum Branch, SC 29845.
Having been a patient of the Augusta University Cancer Center since 1987, the family expresses their sincere appreciation to Dr. Kutlar and the other doctors and staff for their attentive care and compassion over the years.
