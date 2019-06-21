|
Mrs. Maryln Wilson Moore, 67, beloved wife of Frank "Bo" Moore, passed away after an extended illness at her residence on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening, June 22, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel.
Maryln was an honor graduate of Augusta College with a degree in Sociology. She had a heart of gold, and inspired people with her positivity. She never met anyone that she didn't have a kind word for.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son; Wesley Moore (Christina), a brother; G. Michael Wilson (Melanie) a granddaughter; Lucy Moore and a sister in law; Anne Garner (James). She was preceded in death by her parents; George Wilson and Beryl Wilson.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Evans, 515 North Belair Road, Evans, GA., 30809.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019