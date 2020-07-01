Matthew Davis
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Davis
Hephzibah, Georgia—
Matthew N. Davis, 62, entered into rest June 27, 2020 at his residence, husband of Angela Thomas Davis.
He was born in Lewiston, ME on May 21, 1958, and was a retired SFC in the US Army, he was a Security Officer for Allied Universal, and a Corrections Officer for 12 years for the State of Georgia.
He was a Methodist and a life time member of The American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Operation Iraqi Freedom Combat Veteran.
Additional survivors include his son, Kendrick Jordan (Zuli); daughter, Kenya Thomas; and six sisters living in Maine, six grandchildren.
Preceded in death are his parents, Earle & Mary Davis/
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm from McNeill Funeral Home with Military Honors. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/02/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Angela, may God bless and comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. Look to the hills for that is were your strength and help come from. Love you all Geter.
Regina Walker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved