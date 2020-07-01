Matthew Davis
Hephzibah, Georgia—
Matthew N. Davis, 62, entered into rest June 27, 2020 at his residence, husband of Angela Thomas Davis.
He was born in Lewiston, ME on May 21, 1958, and was a retired SFC in the US Army, he was a Security Officer for Allied Universal, and a Corrections Officer for 12 years for the State of Georgia.
He was a Methodist and a life time member of The American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Operation Iraqi Freedom Combat Veteran.
Additional survivors include his son, Kendrick Jordan (Zuli); daughter, Kenya Thomas; and six sisters living in Maine, six grandchildren.
Preceded in death are his parents, Earle & Mary Davis/
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm from McNeill Funeral Home with Military Honors. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
McNeill Funeral Home
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/02/2020
