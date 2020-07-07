1/
Matthew Flanders
Mr. Matthew Flanders
North Augusta, South Carolina—Mr. Matthew Flanders, entered into rest July 4, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Flanders a native of Richmond County was a 1963 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School where he played football. He retired from the Augusta Recreation Department. He was a United States Army Veteran. Survivors include his wife, Julia M. Williams Flanders; two sons, Marvin (Dorothy) Williams and Matthew Flanders, Jr.; two daughters, Felice Crenshaw and Angela Flanders; a brother, Solomon (Sandra) Hood; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 1-5:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 8, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
