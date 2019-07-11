Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Matthew Leatherwood
SGM (Ret.) Matthew Leatherwood Sr. entered into rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at B. A. Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Survivors are his sons, Malcolm (Rosa) Leatherwood, Matthew Leatherwood Jr., Jason (Marlo) Leatherwood; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; special nephew, Harold Dixon; goddaughter/niece, Lynn Leatherwood; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
