SGM (Ret.) Matthew Leatherwood Sr. entered into rest on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at B. A. Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Survivors are his sons, Malcolm (Rosa) Leatherwood, Matthew Leatherwood Jr., Jason (Marlo) Leatherwood; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; special nephew, Harold Dixon; goddaughter/niece, Lynn Leatherwood; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019