Matthew Whitfield
Martinez, GA—Matthew Davis Whitfield, 17 years old, beloved son of Meg and Tim Whitfield, died tragically in a car accident on August 17, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Augusta and a rising high school senior at Westside High School, Matthew loved being outdoors, playing with his dogs Duke and Jazzy, watching YouTube videos, pulling for the Georgia Bulldogs, peanut butter and Nutella sandwiches, monster drinks and sunflower seeds, and spending time working on his truck. His smile lit up a room — he loved making people laugh, listening to music, and reading about military history. His fellow truck enthusiasts were the friends that he enjoyed spending time with, and especially time with his dear friends Bailey, Andrew and Bryce.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister: Elizabeth Whitfield; maternal grandmother: Margaret Regan; aunts and uncles: John Regan (Lois), Jim Regan (Sandra), Mike Regan, Patrick Regan, Tim Regan (Lisa), Annmarie Noegel (Rusty), Jennifer Baker (Vic), Jessica Bell (Griffin), Janice Whitfield, Harold Pitchford, Anne Whitfield; and a large and loving group of cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather: LTC (ret) John P. Regan, Sr; paternal grandparents: Doris and Harry Whitfield; aunt: Marybeth Regan; uncle: Frank Whitfield, and aunt: Susan Whitfield.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Thomas Poteet & Son. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westover Memorial Cemetery with Fr. Mark Ross officiating. The family encourages social distancing practices in place.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Marybeth Regan Memorial Scholarship Fund or CSRA Humane Society.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits