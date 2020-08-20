1/1
Matthew Whitfield
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Whitfield
Martinez, GA—Matthew Davis Whitfield, 17 years old, beloved son of Meg and Tim Whitfield, died tragically in a car accident on August 17, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Augusta and a rising high school senior at Westside High School, Matthew loved being outdoors, playing with his dogs Duke and Jazzy, watching YouTube videos, pulling for the Georgia Bulldogs, peanut butter and Nutella sandwiches, monster drinks and sunflower seeds, and spending time working on his truck. His smile lit up a room — he loved making people laugh, listening to music, and reading about military history. His fellow truck enthusiasts were the friends that he enjoyed spending time with, and especially time with his dear friends Bailey, Andrew and Bryce.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister: Elizabeth Whitfield; maternal grandmother: Margaret Regan; aunts and uncles: John Regan (Lois), Jim Regan (Sandra), Mike Regan, Patrick Regan, Tim Regan (Lisa), Annmarie Noegel (Rusty), Jennifer Baker (Vic), Jessica Bell (Griffin), Janice Whitfield, Harold Pitchford, Anne Whitfield; and a large and loving group of cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather: LTC (ret) John P. Regan, Sr; paternal grandparents: Doris and Harry Whitfield; aunt: Marybeth Regan; uncle: Frank Whitfield, and aunt: Susan Whitfield.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Thomas Poteet & Son. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westover Memorial Cemetery with Fr. Mark Ross officiating. The family encourages social distancing practices in place.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Marybeth Regan Memorial Scholarship Fund or CSRA Humane Society.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
Tim and Meg, I offer my deepest condolences to your family. I know Matthew was a blessing to you both and to Elizabeth. No words can express my sorrow. May God comfort and bless you through this difficult time. Mary Stou
Mary Stout
Coworker
August 20, 2020
So sorry to read of Matthew's passing. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Lloyd Horton
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved