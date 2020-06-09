Mrs. Mattie A. Taylor Grant
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Mrs. Mattie Allie Taylor Grant, 73, of Thomson will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westview Cemetery in Thomson with Rev. David Walker, officiating. No Repast will be held. Public viewing of the body will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. resuming on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.