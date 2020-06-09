Mattie A. Taylor Grant
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mattie A. Taylor Grant
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Mrs. Mattie Allie Taylor Grant, 73, of Thomson will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westview Cemetery in Thomson with Rev. David Walker, officiating. No Repast will be held. Public viewing of the body will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. resuming on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 9-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/10/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved