Mattie B. Steed, 89, entered into rest March,2019 in Athens, Georgia, wife of the late Robert H. Steed, Sr.
Born in Dublin, Georgia and spent most of her life in Augusta, Georgia, she was a self- employed Interior Decorator.
She is survived by her son Richard Steed, Athens, Georgia, daughter Sheila Padilla of Charlotte, NC and stepchildren Robert H. Steed, Jr., Sondra Graham, Augusta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents Ottie Mimbs and Ruby Windord Carroll, sons James L. Bates, Sr., Mack Rutledge.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jackson City Cemetery, Jackson, SC with Pastor Brandon Fuller officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019