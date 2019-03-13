The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Steed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie B. Steed


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie B. Steed Obituary
Mattie B. Steed, 89, entered into rest March,2019 in Athens, Georgia, wife of the late Robert H. Steed, Sr.

Born in Dublin, Georgia and spent most of her life in Augusta, Georgia, she was a self- employed Interior Decorator.

She is survived by her son Richard Steed, Athens, Georgia, daughter Sheila Padilla of Charlotte, NC and stepchildren Robert H. Steed, Jr., Sondra Graham, Augusta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents Ottie Mimbs and Ruby Windord Carroll, sons James L. Bates, Sr., Mack Rutledge.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jackson City Cemetery, Jackson, SC with Pastor Brandon Fuller officiating.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now