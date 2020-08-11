Mrs. Mattie Bell Stephens
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Mattie B. Stephens, wife of the late Henry Stephens Jr., transitioned to her heavenly home on August 7, 2020, in Augusta Georgia.
She is survived by her children, Bridget Stephens, Henrietta (Robert Sr.) Boone and Henry Stephens III; grandsons, Robert Jr.& Brandon Boone and Henry Stephens IV and a host of loving and devoted extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, 101 Melrose Road, Clarks Hill SC. Mrs. Stephens may be viewed Wednesday, August 12 from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd, (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/12/2020