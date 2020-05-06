Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie L. "Missy" Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie L. "Missy" Hammond Obituary
Ms. Mattie L. "Missy" Hammond
Suffolk, VA—Ms. Mattie Louise "Missy" Hammond, entered into rest April 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Friday May 8, 2020 with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating. Ms. Hammond, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church. After relocating to New York she attended Holy Unity Baptist Church. She retired as an elevator operator after 34 years of service at Interfaith Medical Center. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Henry) Smith, Gloria (Harold) Jackson and Jackie Hammond; a sister, Alberta Wimberly; four brothers, Alex Hammond, Harvest (Rubenia) Hammond, Theodis (Shirley) Hammond and Dennis (Addie) Carter; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susie Hammond and Louise Hammond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -