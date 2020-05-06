|
Ms. Mattie L. "Missy" Hammond
Suffolk, VA—Ms. Mattie Louise "Missy" Hammond, entered into rest April 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Friday May 8, 2020 with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating. Ms. Hammond, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church. After relocating to New York she attended Holy Unity Baptist Church. She retired as an elevator operator after 34 years of service at Interfaith Medical Center. Survivors include her daughters, Barbara (Henry) Smith, Gloria (Harold) Jackson and Jackie Hammond; a sister, Alberta Wimberly; four brothers, Alex Hammond, Harvest (Rubenia) Hammond, Theodis (Shirley) Hammond and Dennis (Addie) Carter; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susie Hammond and Louise Hammond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
