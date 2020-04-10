|
Mattie Lee Hutto Branch
Jackson, South Carolina—Mattie Lee Hutto Branch entered into rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Mattie was born to the late Samuel Preston Hutto and the late Mary Burke Hutto. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howard Branch; granddaughter, Cynthia Nichole Greene; brother, David Preston Hutto; and sisters, Juanita Purcell and Geneva Holland.
Left to cherish her memories: son, James Keith (Linda) Branch of Augusta, Georgia; daughters, Deborah Leigh (Ben) Alexander of North Augusta, South Carolina and Cynthia Hope Branch of Lake Oconee, Georgia; grandchildren, Sefk (Ayse) Alexander of Washington, DC and Ashton Branch of Milledgeville, Georgia; great grandchildren, Jay Hunter Barker and Maddie Leigh Greene; great great granddaughter, Audrey Jayne Barker; brother-in-law; Leonard Walden (Jane) Flanagan; nieces and nephews; and beloved grand dogs, Rudy, Lucky; and special friends, too numerous to count.
Mattie was a native of Surrency, Georgia but made Jackson, South Carolina her home for the past 64 years. She was a faithful member of Matlock Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Joy Sunday School Class and WMU, and served as Church Clerk for over 20 years. Mattie was employed by the E. I. DuPont Company at the Savannah River Plant and retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation, following 21 years of service.
From childhood until the last moments of her life, Mattie's lifestyle reflected her deep love and devotion to her Lord and Savior. She extended unconditional love to everyone she met and sought to reflect the love of God to them, knowing what mattered most. She had a keen sense of humor and laughed easily. Mattie had a unique ability to heal hearts and always listened to everyone who needed an ear, a shoulder to lean on, a friend to cry or celebrate with, or a light to guide.
A woman of boundless energy, Mattie had a strong sense of fashion and believed intensely in keeping her wardrobe and jewelry up to date. She took trend cues from no one, exhibiting her own personal style in all she did. She shared her open mind and youthful essence with all those she encountered, allowing her to transcend generations, as people of all ages were drawn to her.
Family meant everything to Mattie. She was most proud of her children (especially Cindi, who is the baby!!!). She was a fun-loving, fiercely protective, devoted Mother, who always gave of her time and heart. Her motherly role didn't end with her children. She was a role model and mother figure to many and loved each as if they belonged to her.
A message from her children:
"Mother, you have given so much and asked for so little. Thank you is not enough for your tireless prayers, for always being there for us, teaching us, listening to us, helping and advising us, forgiving us, paving the way for us, sacrificing for us, and always, always loving us. We will work hard to reach the standard you set. Our hearts are broken because we miss you and feel lost without you. You were, simply THE BEST."
Thanks to the special friends whose compassionate care and kindness enhanced Mother's final days at home (Debie, Sandra, Dallis, and Sheila).
Due to current health restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at the family cemetery (Pratt Hutto Cemetery). A Celebration of Life Service is planned for a future date at Matlock Baptist Church, Jackson, SC.
Contributions in honor of Mattie's life may be made to Matlock Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 496, Jackson, SC 29831.
Arrangements by Elliott Sons Funeral Home, Augusta, GA.
Interment is under the direction of Swain Funeral Home, Baxley, GA.
