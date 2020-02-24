Home

Mattie Lou Stokes Frails


1945 - 2020
Mattie Lou Stokes Frails Obituary
Mrs. Mattie Lou Stokes Frails
Harlem, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mattie Lou Stokes Frails, 74, of Harlem, GA will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church in Evans, GA with Pastor, Rev. Robert L. Ramsey, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Larry Neal, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Viewing: Tuesday (02/25/20) from 12-7 p.m. at funeral home. On day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:00 a.m.
Survivors: husband, Johnny Frails, Jr.; daughter, Angela (Earl) Hodgkinson; son, Gregory (Nancy) Frails; 4 grandchildren, Daniel Frails, Benjamin Frails, Caleb Frails and Diedra Hodgkinson; 2 sisters, Alemata (Bennie) Freeman and Mary (Raymond) Freeman; 2 brothers, Robert (Emma) Stokes and Isaac Stokes; 5 additional sisters-in-law; 1 additional brother-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special children loved as her own.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
