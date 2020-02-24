|
|
Mrs. Mattie Lou Stokes Frails
Harlem, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mattie Lou Stokes Frails, 74, of Harlem, GA will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church in Evans, GA with Pastor, Rev. Robert L. Ramsey, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Larry Neal, Presider. Interment: church cemetery. Viewing: Tuesday (02/25/20) from 12-7 p.m. at funeral home. On day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:00 a.m.
Survivors: husband, Johnny Frails, Jr.; daughter, Angela (Earl) Hodgkinson; son, Gregory (Nancy) Frails; 4 grandchildren, Daniel Frails, Benjamin Frails, Caleb Frails and Diedra Hodgkinson; 2 sisters, Alemata (Bennie) Freeman and Mary (Raymond) Freeman; 2 brothers, Robert (Emma) Stokes and Isaac Stokes; 5 additional sisters-in-law; 1 additional brother-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and special children loved as her own.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/25/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020