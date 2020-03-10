|
Ms. Mattie M. McLeod
Graniteville, SC—Ms. Mattie Merriweather McLeod, of Merriweather Drive, entered into rest March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Matthews officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 pm. Interment will be in the Merriweather Family Cemetery
Ms. McLeod, a native of Aiken County was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High. School. She was the owner of M & M Tax Service and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Eric McCladdie, Karl Peterson, Sr., and William (Tina) McCladdie; a sister, Debbie Martin; two brothers, Billy and Bernard Martin; two aunts, Julia Thomas and Eva Martin; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit at 256 Merriweather Drive or after 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 614 West Avenue North Augusta SC (803)279-0026.
