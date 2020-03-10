Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Lying in State
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie M. McLeod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie M. McLeod Obituary
Ms. Mattie M. McLeod
Graniteville, SC—Ms. Mattie Merriweather McLeod, of Merriweather Drive, entered into rest March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. David Matthews officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 pm. Interment will be in the Merriweather Family Cemetery
Ms. McLeod, a native of Aiken County was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High. School. She was the owner of M & M Tax Service and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Eric McCladdie, Karl Peterson, Sr., and William (Tina) McCladdie; a sister, Debbie Martin; two brothers, Billy and Bernard Martin; two aunts, Julia Thomas and Eva Martin; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit at 256 Merriweather Drive or after 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 614 West Avenue North Augusta SC (803)279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 11, 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -