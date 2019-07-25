|
Mrs. Mattie Maddox entered into rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity. Burial will follow at Walker Memorial Park. She leaves behind her children, Frank Jr (Ilene) Maddox, Christopher (Debra) Maddox and Lisa Maddox; seven grandchildren, Aaron Smith, Frank Maddox III, Christopher Maddox Jr, Brittany Maddox, Jeremy Maddox, Tiffany Maddox and Destiny Maddox; a niece: Gloria (Brevaar) Champion, nephews Joseph(Evelyn) Carroll and Grant H. Carroll, Jr., 2 great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019