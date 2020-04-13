|
|
Mattie "Lorraine" Prince Roukoski
Martinez, Georgia—Mattie "Lorraine" Prince Roukoski, 72, was born on May 31, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of the Augusta area. She passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family.
Lorraine was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital where she worked in the billing department. Lorraine's interests and hobbies included traveling to the beach and mountains, playing cards, reading and spending time with her dear friends and cousins.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her Father, Ernest "Buck" Prince; her mother,
Alice Hobbs Hixon; and an older sister that died at birth. Lorraine was a loving wife of the late John E. Roukoski who died in 2002.
Lorraine was survived by three sons: Russell "Rusty" Waters (Michelle), Kevin "Touk" Waters (Holley), Jason Andrew Waters and three granddaughters, Courtney, Presley, and Ansley Waters.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday at McNeill funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's honor may be made to the American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852 or at kidneyfund.org
She went to be with Jesus on His Day! He is Risen! She loved the Lord; She lover her family. She is at peace now.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 30907, 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020