|
|
Ms. Mattie R. Harris Cooper, entered into rest April 14, 2019 at Westwood Extened Care. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry with the Rev. Dr. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Hammond Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Cooper, a native of Richmond County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry.
Survivors include a son, Rev. Sheldon (Germaine) Cooper; a daughter, Rita (Shaun) Bradley; sister-in-law, Helen Harris;8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, 759 Hickory Oak Hollow, Martinez . The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019