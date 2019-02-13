The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Mattie R. Hall


Mattie R. Hall Obituary
Mrs. Mattie R. Hall, 87, entered into rest February 11, 2019, wife of the late Mr. Henry Harvey Hall.

Mrs. Hall was born in Thomson, Georgia and then moved to Augusta where she was a homemaker and a member of Crawford Avenue Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 12:00 noon at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Rockefeller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Survivors include her son Harvey E. Hall, daughters Debra Williams and Mattie Hall, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the 106 SRP Drive, #A, Evans, Georgia 30809

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
