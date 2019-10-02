Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Mattie Tankersley
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Mattie Tankersley

Mattie Tankersley Obituary
Mattie Tankersley
Augusta, GA—Ms. Mattie M. Tankersley entered into rest on September 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her sisters, Juliette Pollard, Berta (Bobby) Heredia, Diane (McGee) Strickland, Pamela (Vernon) Hobbs; brothers, Johnny Ellis, Ernest (Terilyn) Hebert, Robert (Linda) Hebert, Mobley (Michelle) Hobbs; aunt, Rosa Mae Handy; uncle, Arthur Bradley; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/03/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019
