Mattie Tankersley
Augusta, GA—Ms. Mattie M. Tankersley entered into rest on September 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her sisters, Juliette Pollard, Berta (Bobby) Heredia, Diane (McGee) Strickland, Pamela (Vernon) Hobbs; brothers, Johnny Ellis, Ernest (Terilyn) Hebert, Robert (Linda) Hebert, Mobley (Michelle) Hobbs; aunt, Rosa Mae Handy; uncle, Arthur Bradley; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019